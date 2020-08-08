Storms targeted Delaware with flooding, Tornado warnings leaving damage

GREENVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Storms targeted Delaware Friday night with flooding and Tornado warnings just off of Naamans Road in Clayton to Greenville, Delaware.Where massive uprooted trees fell in several neighborhoods.Inside The Greenville apartments, about a half dozen large trees fell, crashing on top of parked cars and at least one damaged an apartment building."Hopefully this mess will all be cleaned up, it's trees everywhere, traffic lights are out," said one resident who told Action News he was at work when the storms came through.His neighbor described the chaos to him. "It's horrible, it can't get any worse than this, he said. "All he heard was trees breaking and thunder and lightning it was crazy."Jim Pratte lives just off Presidential Drive in Greenville. "The storm lasted about 30 minutes, but it came down very heavy. Not sure what hit, maybe a microburst of some type ?"The National Weather Service says they had investigators on the ground and hoped to determine what exactly came through by Saturday evening.Power outages were also an issue with some shopping centers without power for most of Saturday. Janssen's Market in Greenville turned away a steady stream of customers with a "No Power" sign on the door.