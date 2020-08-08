Weather

Storms targeted Delaware with flooding, Tornado warnings leaving damage

By
GREENVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Storms targeted Delaware Friday night with flooding and Tornado warnings just off of Naamans Road in Clayton to Greenville, Delaware.

Where massive uprooted trees fell in several neighborhoods.

Inside The Greenville apartments, about a half dozen large trees fell, crashing on top of parked cars and at least one damaged an apartment building.

"Hopefully this mess will all be cleaned up, it's trees everywhere, traffic lights are out," said one resident who told Action News he was at work when the storms came through.

His neighbor described the chaos to him. "It's horrible, it can't get any worse than this, he said. "All he heard was trees breaking and thunder and lightning it was crazy."

Jim Pratte lives just off Presidential Drive in Greenville. "The storm lasted about 30 minutes, but it came down very heavy. Not sure what hit, maybe a microburst of some type ?"

The National Weather Service says they had investigators on the ground and hoped to determine what exactly came through by Saturday evening.

Power outages were also an issue with some shopping centers without power for most of Saturday. Janssen's Market in Greenville turned away a steady stream of customers with a "No Power" sign on the door.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathergreenvilleweatherstorm damage
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump executive order mandates $400 weekly unemployment boost
Salmonella outbreak linked to onions expands
Missing Del. boy found in Calif., search for mother continues
'We were all very lucky': Good Samaritans save family from flooded car
Simmons to undergo surgery, timetable for return unknown: Source
Tree topples onto Schuylkill Expressway, vehicles crash
7-year-old boy caught in crossfire to be laid to rest
Show More
6-year-old girl shot released from hospital, $10K reward offered
Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands
AccuWeather: Warmer, Humid Sunday
Police search for woman missing since June
Please Touch Museum lays off 75%, closed until 2021
More TOP STORIES News