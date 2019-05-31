New Jersey student accused of sharing explicit video of 12-year-old

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Parents are being urged to talk to their children after a student was charged with allegedly sharing an explicit video of a 12-year-old classmate on social media.

The junior high student in the Pinelands Regional School District was charged by Little Egg Harbor police.

That's according to a statement from Superintendent Melissa McCooley.

McCooley goes on to ask parents to speak to their children after several other students reposted the video.

"Please understand that the student depicted in the video is 12 years old, therefore, this is classified as child pornography. Those reposting a video such as this could be subject to criminal charges as well," the statement reads.

"It is evident that students need additional education regarding the ramifications of sending inappropriate messages/videos and social media."

McCooley said she would reach out to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office for assistance.
