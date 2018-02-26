Student at Pen Argyl High School charged with making threats

PEN ARGYL, Pa. (WPVI) --
A student at Pen Argyl High School in Northampton County has been charged with making terroristic threats at school.

According to Slate Belt Regional Police, several students heard the 16-year-old boy say on Friday that he was going to "shoot up the school."

The student also claimed to have a "hit list."

Police said the student was first suspended from school and then charged with making terroristic threats.

A search of the student's home found no weapons or hit list.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsschool threatPen Argyl Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News