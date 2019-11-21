Oklahoma student expelled after passing out cannabis gummies on school bus

OOLOGAH, Oklahoma (WPVI) -- A middle school student in Oklahoma was expelled after passing out cannabis gummies to other students on a school bus.

Word of the incident spread quickly.

"Yes, it does concern me," parent Twila Gibson told KTUL-TV after she heard the news. "I don't think it's a good idea. I don't think the kids should be allowed to have something like that."



Another concerned parent, who did not want to be identified, says her 10-year-old daughter was on the bus when the candy was being passed out.

"Apparently it was toward the back of the bus, not the front of the bus," she said.

The school district got word of what happened and called the police department.

Oolagah PD says a middle school student was responsible and he or she has since been expelled.



The police department says they took a report and will turn it over to the Office of Juvenile Affairs, but it's still unclear how this student hot a hold of this pot candy - if they got it somehow illegally on their own or if they took it from someone at home.

"I think if the parents are going to have them, they need to keep it put up to where the students can't get a hold of them," said the concerned parent.

"I think the parents should be talking with their children," said Gibson.

Luckily, no students had any weird side affects from the candy. But now, some parents plan to have a different discussion with their kids.

"Definitely, kids need to know not to just take anything from anybody," said the other parent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomamarijuanapot bustu.s. & worldcandystudents
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' person in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Officer, suspect shot after gunfight outside of SEPTA bus in Wissinoming
Asbestos in Schools: Philly teacher to sue after cancer diagnosis
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Men charged in high school football game shooting to appear in court
Video captures frightening attack on man in Center City
Show More
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged in corruption cases
Bill to decriminalize, tax marijuana passes U.S. House committee
AccuWeather: Pleasant today, rain arrives Saturday evening
Every NJ town to get seedlings from toppled historic Salem Oak Tree
Starbucks to sell tumbler that comes with a month of free coffee
More TOP STORIES News