Students can now send in their submissions for the first-ever National STEM Challenge

Students can now send in their submissions for the first-ever National STEM Challenge

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Calling all young creative minds and innovators! Get those submissions ready for the first-ever National STEM challenge.

Right now, Pennsylvania is in the lead with the most submissions so far.

"You can submit a fresh idea, or you can submit a previous STEM or science fair project that you've worked on that you may have just reiterated a little bit or improved somehow," said Jenny Buccos, CEO of EXPLR and co-director of National STEM Challenge.

We caught up with EXPLR Ceo Jenny Buccos and former Discovery Channel Mythbuster Kari Byron about their collaborative effort to bring the first of its kind national STEM challenge.

Four students from every state in the country will be selected to compete at the STEM festival in Washington DC in April. All travel expenses will be paid.

They're looking for kids in grades 6 through 12 who can take a global problem and make it local, or someone with an idea that can create change in their community.

"It might the kid in the back of the class that doesn't raise their hand, but has the kind of creativity that can really solve a real-world challenge and have a really positive impact," said Byron.

The deadline for submissions is on Wednesday November 15th.

To apply for the National STEM Challenge, visit nationalstemchallenge.com.