Town Hall meeting held to discuss possible Roosevelt Boulevard subway system in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The possibility of a subway system along Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia was once again the topic of discussion on Tuesday night.

Elected officials hosted a town hall meeting in the city's Tacony neighborhood.

Residents were invited to learn more about the proposal as well as have their questions answered.

The proposed subway line would create an extension from the Broad Street Line at Erie Avenue and extend as far north as Neshaminy in Bucks County.

Studies say it would cut the average commute time for those in the area to Center City in half.

The last hearing on this topic was held in October.