Hearing held today to discuss possible Roosevelt Boulevard subway in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Could the Roosevelt Boulevard be getting a subway system to connect Northeast Philadelphia to Center City? The possibility is once again up for discussion.

Philadelphia City Council's Committee on Transportation and Public Utilities and SEPTA will be talking about the proposal at a virtual hearing on Wednesday.

The subway line would create an extension from the Broad Street Line at Erie Avenue and include several stations along the Boulevard, extending as far north as Neshaminy, Bucks County.

Studies say it would cut the average commute time for those in the area to Center City in half.