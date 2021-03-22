Summer camp enrollment is at a record high throughout the Delaware Valley

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The kickoff for summer camps throughout the Delaware Valley is well underway, and many camps see a significant uptick in enrollments.Several camps now have waitlists. According to the American Camp Association, parents are desperate for socialization after a year of virtual schooling.The Katz Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is looking at a significant number of enrollments than usual for this time of year."I think families are so ready for their children to get outside. They are so excited for some normalcy," said camp director Sara Sideman. "I would say we are 100 campers ahead of where we would be in past years."Several parents speak to the need of getting their children away from technology and focused on meeting friends."My 11 year old can't wait to come back. He's had friends at camp since he was 2-years-old," said Karen Cohen of Cherry Hill.Katz JCC Camp in Medford, New Jersey, is looking forward to going back to full in-person after a modified season last year.This season camps will have to follow CDC guidelines and make several modifications.But for many parents, like Stephanie Dworkin, camp is a life-changing experience."They just get to run around and still make meaningful friendships, memories that can't be replaced," Dworkin said. "You always hear people talk about their summers at camp, which stays with them throughout a lifetime."