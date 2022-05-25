11 Travel Essentials You Need This Summer

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC's Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 - $36
There's a reason this sunscreen has developed a cult fanbase; its lightweight, translucent and unscented formula makes it feel practically invisible on your skin!
Image credit: Supergoop!
Stuffable Travel Pillow Case - $35
Love having a pillow on the plane but hate having to carry it around? This is the solution for you! Stuff some soft clothing inside this fleecy pillowcase for an ultra-comfortable rest. It even comes with a pouch to keep it clean and compact when you're not using it.
Image credit: Rumpl
Straw Drawstring Tote Bag - $29.50
Nothing screams vacation like a straw purse! Whether you're on a beach vacation or touring a metropolitan city, this bag will be a trendy addition to any outfit.
Image credit: LC Lauren Conrad
Hardside Lightweight Luggage - $83
Travel in style with this lightweight and ergonomic carry-on suitcase that comes in the perfect summer colors like a tropical orange and metallic rose gold.
Image credit: InUSA Luggage
Travel Challenges Card Deck - $20
Challenge yourself to make the most of your travels with this fun card deck! With prompts like "learn a local craft" or "no technology day," these cards will encourage you to step out of your comfort zone and connect with locals wherever you are.
Image credit: Tiago Gomes and Liza Zuberi
Leather Passport Cover - $58
Keep your passport in pristine condition and easy to find with this leather case featuring an adorable Scottish Terrier design.
Image credit: Radley London
Hydrating Hand Sanitizer - $9
If you hate the way hand sanitizer can dry out your hands, you need this hydrating, non-sticky mist made with aloe vera. Its convenient, compact size also means you can keep it in your carry-on when traveling by plane.
Image credit: Touchland
Portable Charger Power Bank - $25.99
If you use your phone for directions and photo-taking, you probably want to make sure you're always charged up. This portable power bank is only the size of a lipstick so it's perfect for when you're on the go!
Image credit: iWalk
Mask Lanyard Strap - $2.75
Never lose your face mask again with this soft cotton mask lanyard! Choose from 5 gorgeous, muted colors and easily attach to any of your masks with a secure snap button closure.
Image credit: DayoffdayStore
Allbirds Tree Runners - $105
These sneakers are made with responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fiber to keep them lightweight and breathable. They're designed in a wear-with-everything classic style so you can pack light and stay comfortable!
Image credit: Allbirds
Woven Rancher Hat - $128
Upgrade any outfit while keeping the sun out of your face with this woven, 100% straw hat.
Image credit: Wyeth