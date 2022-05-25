localish

11 Travel Essentials You Need This Summer

By Dana Langer
Planning on doing any traveling this summer? We've rounded up a list of travel must-haves so you can make the most of your trip, from super-stylish luggage to the viral sunscreen beloved by beauty bloggers!

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 - $36


There's a reason this sunscreen has developed a cult fanbase; its lightweight, translucent and unscented formula makes it feel practically invisible on your skin!

Image credit: Supergoop!

Stuffable Travel Pillow Case - $35


Love having a pillow on the plane but hate having to carry it around? This is the solution for you! Stuff some soft clothing inside this fleecy pillowcase for an ultra-comfortable rest. It even comes with a pouch to keep it clean and compact when you're not using it.


Image credit: Rumpl

Straw Drawstring Tote Bag - $29.50


Nothing screams vacation like a straw purse! Whether you're on a beach vacation or touring a metropolitan city, this bag will be a trendy addition to any outfit.

Image credit: LC Lauren Conrad

Hardside Lightweight Luggage - $83


Travel in style with this lightweight and ergonomic carry-on suitcase that comes in the perfect summer colors like a tropical orange and metallic rose gold.

Image credit: InUSA Luggage

Travel Challenges Card Deck - $20


Challenge yourself to make the most of your travels with this fun card deck! With prompts like "learn a local craft" or "no technology day," these cards will encourage you to step out of your comfort zone and connect with locals wherever you are.


Image credit: Tiago Gomes and Liza Zuberi

Leather Passport Cover - $58


Keep your passport in pristine condition and easy to find with this leather case featuring an adorable Scottish Terrier design.

Image credit: Radley London

Hydrating Hand Sanitizer - $9


If you hate the way hand sanitizer can dry out your hands, you need this hydrating, non-sticky mist made with aloe vera. Its convenient, compact size also means you can keep it in your carry-on when traveling by plane.


Image credit: Touchland

Portable Charger Power Bank - $25.99


If you use your phone for directions and photo-taking, you probably want to make sure you're always charged up. This portable power bank is only the size of a lipstick so it's perfect for when you're on the go!


Image credit: iWalk

Mask Lanyard Strap - $2.75


Never lose your face mask again with this soft cotton mask lanyard! Choose from 5 gorgeous, muted colors and easily attach to any of your masks with a secure snap button closure.


Image credit: DayoffdayStore

Allbirds Tree Runners - $105


These sneakers are made with responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fiber to keep them lightweight and breathable. They're designed in a wear-with-everything classic style so you can pack light and stay comfortable!


Image credit: Allbirds

Woven Rancher Hat - $128


Upgrade any outfit while keeping the sun out of your face with this woven, 100% straw hat.


Image credit: Wyeth
