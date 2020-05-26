Consumer Reports: Best sunscreens for your skin, wallet

You might be modifying your summer plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, but no matter what you do one thing remains the same - you'll need a good sunscreen.Consumer Reports just finished testing sunscreens and the results show that you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a lot of UV protection."You don't need to be on a beach to get burned. No matter where you are outside, you need to apply sunscreen to any exposed skin, even if it's cloudy or not super hot," said Trisha Calvo of Consumer Reports.You may even need to wear sunscreen indoors if you spend a lot of time sitting near a sunny window."Glass blocks the UV rays that cause sunburn, but it can let through some of the UV rays that are primarily responsible for wrinkles and skin cancer," said Calvo.So, Consumer Reports did its testing and the two performers are also CR best buys, they are Trader Joe's Spray SPF 50+ and Coppertone Ultra Guard Lotion SPF 70.It is important to note, all of CR's top rated sunscreens contain an ingredient called oxybenzone, which is a very effective UV filter."The concern with oxybenzone is that there is some evidence that it's absorbed through the skin more than previously thought. That doesn't necessarily mean it's unsafe, but the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests parents may want to use an oxybenzone-free sunscreen on their kids," she said.Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Ultra Radiance Lotion SPF 50 and Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless Lotion SPF 30 were the highest scoring oxybenzone free sunscreens in CR's tests.Although they are not at the top of the ratings, they're still highly protective.Consumer Reports also recommends parents choose lotion sunscreens for kids and only use sprays as a last resort, because kids may inhale the spray which could cause lung irritation.