Eagles fans from South Jersey start their cross country trip to Super Bowl 57

"I gotta calm down my nerves. I haven't slept since we won. I'm on fumes right now," said Abner Garcia with the Eagles tailgating group "Messa & the Crewsaders."

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Super Bowl is just days away.

If you're not flying, it's time to hit the road. What better way to do so than with your closest friends and family in a party RV?

The tailgating group from New Jersey who attends every home game, doesn't mess around. Their group name "Messa & the Crewsaders" speaks for itself.

Abner Garcia will start their trip, then they'll be taking shifts so they can drive right through with little stops.

While the crew is packed inside the RV, their tailgate essentials are in their decked-out Eagles trailer.

Of course, they already have their Super Bowl menu prepared.

"Cuban sandwiches, we do shredded steaks, cheesesteaks, burgers, dogs, and sausage peppers and onions," said Ismael Torres, the cook for the crew.

The group is expecting to arrive in Arizona by Thursday afternoon.

"If you're an Eagles fan, look for us. We have a page on Facebook, tag us and we'll tell you where we are at," said Torres.