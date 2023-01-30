Eagles fans celebrate NFC Championship amid climbing poles, falling through bus stop

Celebrations were in full swing after the win over the 49ers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Spirits are soaring in and around Philadelphia as the Eagles earned their spot in the Super Bowl.

Celebrations were in full swing on Sunday night.

"Hurts for president. Hurts for president, baby!" exclaimed one fan.

Eagles fans poured into streets around the city with an absolute roar of victory cries.

"Have fun on your way back to Cali," remarked another reveler after the NFC Championship win, talking to the losing San Francisco 49ers.

In Mayfair, South Philadelphia and Center City, it was a flag-waving, crowd-surfing party.

"I feel great. Let's go, baby. Bird gang! Eagles!" proclaimed a happy fan.

"We're on our way. Bring it home. Bring it home," emphasized another.

The city greased the polls in anticipation of the celebration, but there was no stopping some of these revelers.

Video shows fans shimmying up posts and directing cheers from on high.

Stephanie Neris was at Frankford and Cottman.

"No, we did not climb poles; we were out of the way, staying out of trouble and everything," Neris assured us on Monday morning.

She added, "Just celebrating as one."

After several hours, the crowds turned rowdy and did not disperse easily.

Revelers fell through a bus stop near City Hall and at least two were arrested for vandalizing a police car.

Just before 10 p.m., sanitation crews arrived to mostly cleared streets, with leaf blowers and street sweepers.

On Monday, people were decked in Eagles green, basking in the glow of the season.

"Wonderful! We love that the Eagles won!" cheered Lisa Gonzalez of North Philadelphia.

"Oh, I'm feeling great. Trust me, I'm about 50 years younger right now," said Michael Minor of West Philadelphia.

Fans are hoping to do it all over again after a Super Bowl win over Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs!