abortion

How overturn of Roe v. Wade could transform Pennsylvania's political landscape

"There are lots of things to worry about," said Kim Mutcherson, co-dean and professor of law at Rutgers Law School.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

How overturn of Roe v. Wade could transform political landscape in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Last week's landmark Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade instantly had a chilling effect on women like Michelle Cimillo.

Cimillo said she absolutely plans on voting in November.

"I'm very disturbed by the state of the world right now and I think it's extremely important that everybody step up to the plate and vote for their belief for their rights," said Cimillo of Rittenhouse.

Law experts say the Supreme Court ruling now gives states all the power, and with Pennsylvania as a purple state, the court landscape has entered uncharted territory.

"There are lots of things to worry about," said Kim Mutcherson, co-dean and professor of law at Rutgers Law School. "There are questions about medication abortion, about shipping pills across state lines. There are questions about our right to travel and can you leave your state and have an abortion elsewhere?"

SEE ALSO: How does overturning Roe v. Wade impact women in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware?
EMBED More News Videos

After the Supreme Court's highly anticipated ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, many Pennsylvanians will look to the candidates up for election in November.



In Pennsylvania, abortion is still legal because of Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, who has vetoed legislation from the Republican legislature seeking to severely restrict abortion rights in the Keystone State. All that is on the ballot this November, with the gubernatorial election and U.S. Senate election.

"As a midterm election, we are at a crucial point in American political history and which direction the country is going to go," said Dr. John Kennedy, professor of political science at West Chester University. "And with the election only a few months away, there's no doubt this country has become more polarized, more sharply divided, and that is only going to ratchet up the intensity."

Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania said the Supreme Court's ruling will result in a surge of patients from other states into Pennsylvania.

"Abortion is already something that is not accessible for a lot of Pennsylvanians," Lindsey Mauldin, vice president of Public Policy and Advocacy for Planned Parenthood Southeastern PA. "I think over 80% of our counties are without an abortion provider, already we only have 17 providers across the Commonwealth. So bringing in an influx of patients from other states will just make it a little harder for patients who are already having trouble accessing this important service to access it now."

SEE ALSO: Which states are banning abortion immediately? State-by-state breakdown of abortion laws, bans
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspennsylvaniaabortionwomen and healthsupreme courtpoliticselectionwomen
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABORTION
Roe ruling shows complex relationship between court, public
Green Day frontman says he'll renounce his US citizenship over Roe
'Full House' star shoved by police during Roe protest, video shows
Rep. Miller calls Roe decision 'victory for white life' at rally
TOP STORIES
2 dead after shooting in South Philadelphia; both hit multiple times
3 dead, at least 50 injured after Amtrak train derails in Missouri
AccuWeather: Drying Out Tonight; Comfortable Air Arrives Tuesday
"Greatest act of love:" Funeral held for fallen Philly firefighter
Hospitality workers at 5 AC casinos prepare to strike
Philly therapist helps LGBTQ individuals lead proud lives
Aaron Sorkin's 'To Kill A Mockingbird' coming to Philadelphia
Show More
Fmr. police officer sentenced after crashing into NE Philadelphia home
Jan. 6 committee unexpectedly adds hearing for Tuesday
Target, Walmart weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
Mystery over deaths of 21 teenagers at South African nightclub
New hangs, eats and things to do around Philly this summer
More TOP STORIES News