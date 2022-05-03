PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The leak of a draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case legalizing abortion nationwide could mean the future of abortion rights could be decided by your representatives in the United States Congress and Senate.
The Supreme Court confirmed the leaked draft, first published by Politico, was an authentic document but said Tuesday "it does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."
Though the draft opinion could change, Democrats and Republicans across the states pledged action amid warnings such a ruling could also put other rights at risk -battles that could likewise play out in the states.
In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf (D) vowed to veto any legislation "that would overturn a woman's right to choose."
However, things could change in the Keystone State since Wolf is in the last year of his governorship.
Meanwhile, both New Jersey and Delaware have passed legislation that would keep abortion legal if Roe v. Wade were overturned.
As for local lawmakers, here is a look at where they stand:
Where do lawmakers stand on abortion rights in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware?
The future of abortion rights could be decided by your representatives in the United States Congress and Senate.
ABORTION
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News