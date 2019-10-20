texas news

Surveillance video shows car of interest in Texas father's killing

CINCO RANCH, Texas -- Investigators are showing the public surveillance video of a car they think contained two men who broke into a suburban Houston family's home and shot and killed a 29-year-old father.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Brenton Estorffe was killed early Wednesday morning at his home in Cinco Ranch, a community 26 miles west of Houston. The car is described as a light-colored four-door sedan with a sunroof.

Sheriff Troy Nehls said intruders broke a window in the back of the Estorffe family home, shot and killed the Australian native when he confronted them, then they fled. His wife and two young children weren't injured.

Nehls says no motive has been determined. A $25,000 reward is offered for information leading to arrests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home invasiontexas newsfatal shootinggun violenceu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Texas preschool allegedly ran fight club to 'un-teach' fighting
Millions of crickets swamp city amid 'perfect storm' of weather conditions
Texas haunted hotel to open its doors for free this month
Olympic boxer thrown from Ferrari in rollover crash in Dallas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11-month-old shot while in back of car, police say
House explodes causing several others to catch fire, evacuations
2 dead after shooting at Bucks County campground
'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan gets Gritty ink
AccuWeather: Rain Developing
New Orleans to demolish damaged cranes at hotel site: LIVE
Trump drops plan to host next G-7 at his Doral golf resort
Show More
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorses Bernie Sanders at NYC rally
Shaquille O'Neal helps find home for family of paralyzed boy
Armed man being sought by Philly police found dead
Former Eagles assistant disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
Family of teacher found dead in Brandywine River desperate for answers
More TOP STORIES News