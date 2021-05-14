Surveillance video shows crash at Café La Maude's in Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News is getting a first look at the frightening moments when a car slammed into a row of outdoor dining stalls in Northern Liberties.

The car slammed into Café La Maude's outdoor dining area Wednesday morning at 4th and Reno streets.

The impact sent some customers flying into the air.

Multiple people were injured after a car struck an outdoor dining area at a restaurant in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.



41-year-old Lourdes Santiago was there and got pinned in the debris.

"We felt this impact. I had no idea what had happened. I just saw stuff flying everywhere. Stuff fell in my mouth. I hear people screaming, running, asking if I am okay. I had no idea if I was okay or not," said Santiago.

It was a jolting and terrifying encounter for customers like Santiago.

Police say a car was trying to pass another on a narrow stretch of road along 4th Street when one of them crashed into the enclosure.
Chopper 6 was overhead as some of the eight people injured were being transported on stretchers.

Despite the intensity of the impact and the chaotic scene, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

"It is just crazy. I keep looking at it, and I can't believe that we walked away from that," added Santiago. "Yeah, we are in pain and are hurting, but to physically walk out of that booth with our lives, that is pretty amazing."

Santiago is currently battling colon cancer and was out with friends before she undergoes chemo. She showed Action News the bruises and other injures from the collision.

The experience was so frightening Santiago says she will never do outdoor dining again.

