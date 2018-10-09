Surveillance video shows suspect fire shots into car in Olney murder

Surveillance shows deadly shooting in Olney on October 9, 2018.

Police say 17 shots were aimed at the driver's seat.
OLNEY (WPVI) --
Action News has obtained surveillance video that shows a gunman fire shots into a parked vehicle in the Olney section of Philadelphia killing a woman inside.

Authorities say 17 total shots were fired around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the rear driveway of a home along the 5200 block of Westford Road.

Two men were also sitting in the car with the 20-year-old woman. The woman, who was in the driver's seat, was the only one struck by the bullets.

After the gunman flees the scene, the video shows the two men exit the vehicle. One passenger who was sitting in the backseat runs into the home. Then the other passenger crawls under the car to get into the home.

Police say they received numerous 911 calls about shots fired.

Officers and medics arrived on scene to find the 20-year-old woman shot twice in the arm and torso. She was taken to Einstein Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

At the scene, the two men in their 20s told investigators that they were in the car with the victim when suddenly shots rang out.

Woman murdered while in car in Olney. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on October 9, 2018.


Seventeen shell casings from two firearms were found just feet away which indicated they were fired at fairly close range. At least five bullet holes could be seen in the driver's side door.


However, the two men were unable to provide a suspect description because police say they immediately ducked once they heard the gunshots.

"Fortunately, we found numerous cameras in the rear of the 5200 block of Westford and many of these cameras were in close proximity to where the shooting took place," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Small said police were knocking on doors to ask homeowners if their cameras captured anything that could help with the investigation. It is not yet known if police will be able to identify the suspect from the discovered video.

The registered owner of the car was not the woman or either of the men, but a man who lives in a nearby row home. He said he was aware that the woman and the two men, who also live near the scene, were "hanging out" in his car.

The two men who were in the vehicle were being interviewed by homicide detectives.
There is no known motive at this time.
