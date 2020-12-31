crash

Stolen police vehicle crashes into another vehicle in Upper Chichester Twp., suspect critically injured

By and
UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities responded to a violent two-car crash involving a stolen police vehicle in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County, on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Conchester Highway near Cherry Tree Road, authorities say.

The road was closed in both directions following the crash.

Chopper 6 showed severe damage to both vehicles, but information about injuries was not immediately available.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 showed severe damage to both vehicles, but information about injuries was not immediately available.



"It was weird. It was crazy," said Brey Dalton, who works at the Exxon on 2400 block of Market Street and witnessed the crash.

Police say they were responding to a report of disorderly conduct.

Upper Chichester police say Patrol Sgt. Ken Massey saw the suspect try and pull a woman out of a car at the gas station.

Officials say a tussle ensued. Sgt. Massey tried to deploy his taser, but the suspect was too close.

The suspect managed to evade the officer and jumped into the police SUV. Dalton explained what he saw next.

"Next thing I know, I see the cop car shoot across, and smack into a truck that was coming into the lot. He went around the truck and took off," said Dalton. "I'm thinking, a cop actually hit someone and pulled off."

Police say the driver of that truck tried to stop the suspect but to no avail.

Investigators say the suspect then fled at a high rate of speed down Market Street, then westbound on 322, where he collided with another vehicle after police say he crossed the median.

Ryan Shomo, who also witnessed the incident, works near the crash site.

"Probably the worst car wreck I've ever seen. The car is mangled," said Shomo. "You can't tell the front from the back."

The officer was treated then released from a local hospital, officials say. A 47-year-old woman who traveled in the other vehicle involved in the crash is in serious condition, officials say.

The suspect remains hospitalized in critical condition. Police are not releasing his name at this time. He faces a slew of possible charges, including aggravated assault and auto theft.

"I've seen cops pull people over, but nothing like that...nothing like that," added Dalton.

The investigation is still ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper chichester townshipcar crashcar theftstolen carpolicecrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
SUV, tractor-trailer collide on Route 309 in Bucks County
Man critically injured after crashing into 2 utility poles in Tioga
Police SUV involved in Fishtown multi-vehicle crash
U-Haul involved in multi-vehicle crash on I-95
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15-year-old boy shot, killed in West Oak Lane: Police
Philly remains optimistic while bringing new year in during pandemic
Unofficial Mummer's event planned despite city's stay at home request
3 people arrested for allegedly breaking windows of federal building: Police
Atlantic City casinos prepare for NYE celebrations with restrictions
Doctor warns COVID vaccine not a cure after contracting virus post inoculation
Family rings in 2021 in new home rebuilt by community after fire
Show More
Torrid shooting helps 76ers rout previously unbeaten Magic
Camden police department swears in 1st Latino police chief
Dick Thornburgh, ex-governor and US attorney general, dies
McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid
Aggressive squirrel attacks reported in NYC neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News