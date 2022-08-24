Suspect description released in fatal shooting of security guard in Berks Co.

Investigators believe the suspect was stealing catalytic converters in New Morgan.

NEW MORGAN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police have released sketches of a man accused of killing one security guard and wounding another near Morgantown, Berks County.

Police are now looking for a man believed to be around 6 feet tall weighing 230 pounds with a red beard. They say he was driving a dark blue Dodge or Chrysler minivan.

Investigators believe he was stealing catalytic converters near Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in New Morgan back on August 6.

When two guards started investigating, they were shot.

One of them, 37-year-old Troy Rickenbach of West Reading, was killed. The other guard is recovering.

If you have any information on the shooting you are asked to contact police.