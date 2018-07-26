Suspect in string of Philadelphia sex assaults, robberies surrenders to police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a suspect in the gunpoint sex assaults and robberies of three women in West Philadelphia has surrendered.


Fifty-one-year-old Robert Johnson, a convicted sex offender, turned himself into authorities Thursday morning.

Action News learned police executed a search warrant at Johnson's home Wednesday night after identifying him as a suspect; he has an address on file along the 4100 block of Leidy Street.

Johnson was wanted for attacking a woman at gunpoint last Tuesday near Belmont and Parkside avenues. Two days later, he then allegedly assaulted two women at a gas station near 48th Street and West Girard Avenue.

Police believe Johnson was the man captured on surveillance video and that he may be linked to at least one other attack.

