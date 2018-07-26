PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police say a suspect in the gunpoint sex assaults and robberies of three women in West Philadelphia has surrendered.
**WANTED FOR MULTIPLE ARMED RAPES AND ROBBERIES** Robert Johnson 51/B/M. Considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach - call 911 with information pic.twitter.com/HzYpu1S42L— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) July 26, 2018
Fifty-one-year-old Robert Johnson, a convicted sex offender, turned himself into authorities Thursday morning.
Action News learned police executed a search warrant at Johnson's home Wednesday night after identifying him as a suspect; he has an address on file along the 4100 block of Leidy Street.
Johnson was wanted for attacking a woman at gunpoint last Tuesday near Belmont and Parkside avenues. Two days later, he then allegedly assaulted two women at a gas station near 48th Street and West Girard Avenue.
Police believe Johnson was the man captured on surveillance video and that he may be linked to at least one other attack.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps