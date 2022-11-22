Suspect accused of running over, killing Virginia man after Northeast Philly argument surrenders

Investigators say Frederick Falcon, 22, of Philadelphia, purposely struck Jason Corona, 24, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, with his car following an argument.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The suspect accused of intentionally running over a man then fleeing the scene this past weekend in Northeast Philadelphia turned himself into police Tuesday morning.

Frederick Falcon, 22, of Philadelphia is facing charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, and related offenses.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on the 2700 block of Comly Road.

Corona was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he died.

Falcon surrendered to police at 9 a.m. Tuesday.