Suspect accused of running over, killing Virginia man after Northeast Philly argument surrenders

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The suspect accused of intentionally running over a man then fleeing the scene this past weekend in Northeast Philadelphia turned himself into police Tuesday morning.
Frederick Falcon, 22, of Philadelphia is facing charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, and related offenses.
It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on the 2700 block of Comly Road.
Investigators say Falcon purposely struck 24-year-old Jason Corona, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, with his car following an argument.
Corona was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he died.
Falcon surrendered to police at 9 a.m. Tuesday.