assault

Suspect punched Walmart employee for 'looking at him': Vineland police

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Vineland Police Department is searching for a suspect who they said assaulted a 64-year-old Walmart employee earlier this month.

Police said a man, seen in surveillance photos, attacked the employee on December 1 at the Walmart located at 1070 W. Landis Ave.

According to investigators, the man punched the employee multiple times in the face because the employee was looking at him. The suspect then left the store.

The employee sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Inspira Medical Center.

This suspect was in the company of two other subjects, police said. Officers would now like to speak with them in regard to the assault.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 856-691-4111.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vinelandcumberland countycrimeassaultwalmartpolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASSAULT
Remy Ma assault charges dropped in Brittney Taylor incident
23-year-old North Philly woman charged in SEPTA bus assault
Police search for 3 teens after assault of McDonald's worker
2 men plead guilty to setting 3rd man on fire as he slept
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bear spotted running through backyards of Wilmington neighborhood
Liquor-filled candy seized in police raid at Somerton market
Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale sing 'Joy to the World' at City Hall
4 injured in Elsmere crash
Comcast executive David L. Cohen to step down from operations
House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: 'Don't mess with me'
Show More
Burglar steals $2K laptop from Mount Airy home
Community honors Berks County brother, sister with teddy bear collection
Philadelphia's top cop looking to reduce gun violence against children
'It doesn't seem real:' Girl recounts being hit during police chase
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
More TOP STORIES News