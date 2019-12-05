Suspect punched Walmart employee for 'looking at him': Vineland police

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Vineland Police Department is searching for a suspect who they said assaulted a 64-year-old Walmart employee earlier this month.Police said a man, seen in surveillance photos, attacked the employee on December 1 at the Walmart located at 1070 W. Landis Ave.According to investigators, the man punched the employee multiple times in the face because the employee was looking at him. The suspect then left the store.The employee sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Inspira Medical Center.This suspect was in the company of two other subjects, police said. Officers would now like to speak with them in regard to the assault.Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 856-691-4111.