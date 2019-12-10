Suspect sought for burglary of Center City business

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a brazen bandit behind the burglary of a Center City business.

Investigators say the thief got inside ROAR for Good in the 100 block of South Juniper Street back on December 3rd.



They say he ransacked the office, taking electronic equipment valued at approximately $5,000.

If you see the suspect, do not approach him, instead call 911 immediately.

All tips will be confidential.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiaburglary
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials shut down several 'stop-and-go' corner stores in Philly
David Sheppard released after 27 years in prison
Fmr. Kennett Township official charged with embezzling more than $3M
Eagles rally past Manning, Giants 23-17 in OT
Playoff scenarios: How Eagles can get into postseason
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Show More
AccuWeather: More rain today, wet snow Wednesday morning
Bill Cosby loses appeal of sex assault conviction
Woman shot in face outside of day care center
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
Police: Driver of stolen work van crashes into several cars
More TOP STORIES News