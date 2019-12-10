Suspect sought for burglary of Center City business

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a brazen bandit behind the burglary of a Center City business.Investigators say the thief got inside ROAR for Good in the 100 block of South Juniper Street back on December 3rd.They say he ransacked the office, taking electronic equipment valued at approximately $5,000.If you see the suspect, do not approach him, instead call 911 immediately.All tips will be confidential.