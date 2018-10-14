Suspect sought for sexual assault in Center City

Philadelphia police are searching for a rapist, who struck in Center City.Police say he attacked a 23-year-old woman at knifepoint in the 1100 block of Lombard Street.According to police, he forced her behind a property and sexually assaulted her around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.The scene is just a block away from a homeless shelter where she stays.Unfortunately, we only have a vague description of the suspect, but the woman says the attack was 5'6 to 5'7, dressed in a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.Please call police if you have any information.------