Suspect sought for Starbucks theft in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the thief who stole a big bag of cash from a Starbucks.
Surveillance video from inside the store on the 100 block of North Broad Street shows the man holding up a newspaper and pretending to read it as he eyes a bag of money left on the counter.
It happened last Wednesday around 6:30 in the morning.
You can see him grab the bag which contained about 150 dollars.
He then took off.
