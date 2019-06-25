Suspect sought for Starbucks theft in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the thief who stole a big bag of cash from a Starbucks.

Surveillance video from inside the store on the 100 block of North Broad Street shows the man holding up a newspaper and pretending to read it as he eyes a bag of money left on the counter.

It happened last Wednesday around 6:30 in the morning.

You can see him grab the bag which contained about 150 dollars.

He then took off.
