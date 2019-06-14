NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance video captured the moment an armed suspect grabbed a 73-year-old man's bag causing him to fall over in North Philadelphia.
Police said it happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday on the 2800 block of North 5th Street.
The video shows the suspect pull out a handgun, then yank at the victim's bag which was wrapped around his shoulder.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact police.
Suspect steals bag, knocks man to the ground in North Philadelphia
