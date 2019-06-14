Suspect steals bag, knocks man to the ground in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance video captured the moment an armed suspect grabbed a 73-year-old man's bag causing him to fall over in North Philadelphia.Police said it happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday on the 2800 block of North 5th Street.The video shows the suspect pull out a handgun, then yank at the victim's bag which was wrapped around his shoulder.Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact police.