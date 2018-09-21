David Hamilton, wanted for sex offenses against minors, spotted in New Hope

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect sought for sex offenses against minors in Bucks Co. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on September 21, 2018.

SOLEBURY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities have converged on New Hope, Bucks County after a hunter spotted an accused child predator wanted by police.

Police say David Hamilton was seen Friday in the area of Stoney Hill Road, Sugan Road, Aquetong Road, Solebury police said.

The hunter that saw Hamilton snapped photos of him, which were then forwarded to police.

Police say this photo was taken by a hunter who spotted David Hamilton in the area of Stoney Hill Rd, Sugan Rd, Aquetong Rd in New Hope, Pa.

Police say this photo was taken by a hunter who spotted David Hamilton in the area of Stoney Hill Rd, Sugan Rd, Aquetong Rd in New Hope, Pa.



Authorities have set up a staging area at the New Hope Eagle Fire Company as the search for Hamilton continues.

Officials in Lower Southampton Township issued a warrant for Hamilton's arrest on Wednesday in connection to several sex offenses against minors.

Pictured: David Hamilton



Police found his abandoned Toyota Corolla in Morrisville, Bucks County Friday morning.

Before the New Hope sighting, Hamilton was last seen crossing the bridge into Trenton, New Jersey, on a blue bicycle, just after midnight.

Police say if you see him, call 911 immediately.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newschild sex assaultLower Southampton Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bucks Co. teen found 2 days after crashing car into ditch
NJ sheriff recorded making racial remarks resigns
Shawn Christy, accused of threatening President Trump, caught in Ohio
Police: Recycling center workers sold discarded drugs
Arrest made in New Castle Co. double murder
Police: Girl stabs boy with scissors at school in North Philly
Plume of smoke billows from SW Philly junkyard fire
Protests at ceremony naming street after Wilson Goode
Show More
Wilmington firefighters get lifesaving donation
Police identify kayaker who drowned in Delaware
Traffic law crackdown coming to Center City
Philadelphia Zoo's douc langur monkey, oldest and last in U.S., euthanized
Neighbors helped ex-wife escape Chester County gunman
More News