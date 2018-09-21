Police say this photo was taken by a hunter who spotted David Hamilton in the area of Stoney Hill Rd, Sugan Rd, Aquetong Rd in New Hope, Pa.

Authorities have converged on New Hope, Bucks County after a hunter spotted an accused child predator wanted by police.Police say David Hamilton was seen Friday in the area of Stoney Hill Road, Sugan Road, Aquetong Road, Solebury police said.The hunter that saw Hamilton snapped photos of him, which were then forwarded to police.Authorities have set up a staging area at the New Hope Eagle Fire Company as the search for Hamilton continues.Officials in Lower Southampton Township issued a warrant for Hamilton's arrest on Wednesday in connection to several sex offenses against minors.Police found his abandoned Toyota Corolla in Morrisville, Bucks County Friday morning.Before the New Hope sighting, Hamilton was last seen crossing the bridge into Trenton, New Jersey, on a blue bicycle, just after midnight.Police say if you see him, call 911 immediately.------