Suspect wanted in Bensalem arrested after girlfriend calls 911

A 38-year-old man wanted in Bensalem, Bucks County was arrested following a barricade incident in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.Police were looking for the man after recently discovering eight pounds of marijuana, an AK-47, and body armor during a raid on his storage locker.On Saturday night, they received a call from his girlfriend who told police the man had hit her while they were home with their 10-month-old child.The woman said she ran out of the home to get help. She also told police of the warrant in Bensalem out for his arrest.The Philadelphia SWAT unit arrived to the home on the 1700 block of Orthodox Street and arrested the suspect without incident.The child was not injured, according to police.Investigators say the suspect faces numerous charges.------