Suspect who shot officers in Baltimore was wanted for attempted murder in Pennsylvania

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania man, who was wanted on attempted murder charges, was killed after opening fire on two fugitive task force officers in Baltimore on Wednesday.The officers, one a Baltimore county detective and the other a detective in the city of Baltimore, were both assigned to the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and were trying to serve a warrant out of Pennsylvania for attempted murder, said U.S. Marshals Service spokesman David Lutz.Sources confirm to Action News the suspect is Michael Marullo, 33, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, who was wanted on a slew of charges, including attempted homicide. The suspect has not officially been identified by police in Baltimore.On Tuesday night, Marullo allegedly discharged his weapon during a verbal argument on the 1300 block of Summitt Avenue in Lower Chichester Township. No one was injured but, sources tell Action News that U.S. Marshals received information that Marullo was in Baltimore and tipped off investigators.On Wednesday, authorities in Maryland found him and a shootout ensued."Our worst fears became a reality when shots were fired and the two officers were hit," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said of the male officers, without specifying who fired. He said the suspect was fatally shot, but he did not say by whom.Neighbors at the scene of the shooting in the city's Frankford neighborhood told The Baltimore Sun that a suspect was "shooting back" at officers. A sheet at the scene covered what appeared to be a body.One officer was shot in the leg and the other in the stomach, Lutz said. One of the officers had surgery, and both were awake but "still in very serious condition," said Dr. Thomas Scalea, physician-in-chief at the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. Scalea said one of them was likely saved when fellow officers at the site applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan identified the suspect as a former state corrections official who had been under investigation. He said the task force officers were going after "a really bad guy."