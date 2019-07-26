Suspected driver in South Philadelphia street racing crash meets with police

Around 10 a.m. Friday, authorities met with Albona Kabashi, the young woman they believe to be at the center of the incident.
The 21-year-old from the Scranton area was escorted into the Accident Investigation Division by her attorney Jordan Freeman.
Police believe Kabashi was behind the wheel of the white 2003 Nissan 350z that roared up 3rd Street early last Saturday morning.
In seconds that car careened out of control, struck a parked car, and injured a pedestrian.
The police described the incident as a street racing hit-and-run.
Police say Kabashi, the driver of the white car covered in distinctive decals, left the scene of the crash.
Her attorney said it was all an accident and she left the scene for her own safety.
"If you watch the video, multiple individuals, multiple males - you see my client is a 21-year-old female - multiple males told her to leave the scene and surrounded her car. I feel it was in her best interest, and as we discussed with police, that was almost necessary," attorney Jordan Freeman said.
Earlier this week, police had put out an appeal to find the pedestrian.
They said they were concerned about her physical well-being. It's believed she had been taken by other bystanders to get medical attention before EMS units arrived.
Police have contacted the pedestrian and say she is recovering. But she is badly bruised and may have a concussion.
The investigation into the events that caused those injuries continues, but no charges are expected Friday.