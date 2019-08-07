Suspected shoplifter accused of assaulting Target security guard in Evesham Township

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 32-year-old man in New Jersey is facing charges after police say he assaulted a Target store security guard while shoplifting.

Investigators say Justin Hudnall was arrested for the August 5 incident.

They say he attempted to steal more than $100 worth of electronics from the store on the 700 block of Route 73 South in Evesham Township.

When a security guard approached him, police say Hudnall kicked and shoved the guard before fleeing the store.

Police were able to track him down after discovering he was previously arrested for committing the same offense in a neighboring town.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eveshamshopliftingassaultnew jersey newstarget
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sentenced to life in murder of Ardmore model
Woman's car gets stuck in rising waters in Lower Merion Twp.
AccuWeather Alert: Strong Storms Likely Late Wednesday
Philly man suspected of killing father arrested near Harvard University
Del. native among those killed in Dayton mass shooting
Mother charged in son's sippy cup death sentenced to prison
Pet sitter throws puppy to ground at California home
Show More
Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports
Senator Toomey seeks to strengthen gun laws with background check bill
Head of ACCT, Philly's largest animal shelter, resigns
Walgreens to close hundreds of US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
Another hearing for Meek Mill scheduled for end of month
More TOP STORIES News