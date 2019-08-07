Suspected shoplifter accused of assaulting Target security guard in Evesham Township

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 32-year-old man in New Jersey is facing charges after police say he assaulted a Target store security guard while shoplifting.Investigators say Justin Hudnall was arrested for the August 5 incident.They say he attempted to steal more than $100 worth of electronics from the store on the 700 block of Route 73 South in Evesham Township.When a security guard approached him, police say Hudnall kicked and shoved the guard before fleeing the store.Police were able to track him down after discovering he was previously arrested for committing the same offense in a neighboring town.