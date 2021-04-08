Syrup spills onto roadway after tractor-trailer overturns in West Conshohocken

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's a sticky situation in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County on Thursday evening.A tractor-trailer carrying syrup jackknifed around 1 p.m. on the Blue Route ramp to Route 23 in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.The view from Chopper 6 shows crews working to clean up the mess.The accident is causing a traffic headache. Travelers should expect delays tonight near the Blue Route ramp.No injuries have been reported.