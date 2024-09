SUV slams into pizza shop in Hockessin, Delaware

HOCKESSIN, Delaware (WPVI) -- A driver lost control of her SUV and slammed into the front of a pizza shop in Delaware Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Sunnys on the 7200 block of Lancaster Pike in Hockessin.

The woman driving the SUV ran into the front glass plate of the restaurant, damaging the brick of the building.

No one was injured, but police say the driver and her dog were shaken up.