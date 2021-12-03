double homicide

2 men found dead in Philadelphia's Tacony section; police search for suspect

The two men, who have not been identified, were found shot to death at the bottom of a staircase near a basement apartment.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

2 men found dead in Philadelphia's Tacony section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after two men were found fatally shot in the city's Tacony section on Friday morning.

The men, who police believe are about 20 to 30 years old, were found with multiple gunshot wounds at about 4:30 a.m. near Passmore and Charles streets.

Their bodies were located at the bottom of some steps leading to a basement apartment. Authorities believe one of the victims lived in the building.

"We're not sure of the circumstances, however, we did find seven spent shell casings just a few feet away," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are now searching for a suspect who ran from the area.

"We do have a 911 description from some callers that said it was a male thin build, dressed all in dark or black clothing, that was last seen on foot going north on Charles Street from Passmore," said Small.

Dave Waldron, who lives in Tacony, said he wonders if there is anything that could end the gun violence crisis.

"I'm not going to say I'm not nervous, but for my younger brothers, yeah. I hate the fact that when they say they want to go to the store, that I'm like what do you want from the store because I don't want them to walk outside, you know what I mean?" Waldron said.

"It has to stop. This is ridiculous," remarked Monica Cook of the city's mounting homicide rate. "You have to learn to talk. Everything doesn't have to end in death. We already going to die one day anyway, but not like this."

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police.



MORE TOP STORIES

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tacony (philadelphia)gun violencedouble homicidedouble shootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE HOMICIDE
Video shows suspects wanted in shooting at Philly gentlemen's club
Assault leads to fatal shooting at Philly gentlemen's club: Police
Man wanted for double homicide in Philadelphia's Tacony section
Man arrested, charged with murder in North Philly double shooting
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News