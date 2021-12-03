ice

South Jersey family in shock after ice crashes through home: 'It was like an explosion'

Kim Paradise was giving her baby medicine and just left the room when the ice seemingly fell from the sky.
MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A family in South Jersey is still in shock after they say chunks of ice came crashing into their home on Thursday night.

Kim Paradise, of Marlton, says she was giving her baby medicine and just left the room when ice seemingly fell from the sky.

"We heard something come through, it was like an explosion," said Paradise.



In addition to the giant hole in their kitchen ceiling, pieces of ice could be seen inside and outside of the property on the unit block of Buckingham Road.

"There's ice outside on the grass. There's ice in our backyard, on our roof," said Paradise.

It's still unclear where the ice came from but planes were flying over the immediate area at the time of the incident.

Paradise says she's just thankful no one was hurt.

