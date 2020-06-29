Taking Pride in creating community during COVID-19

Making new connections during a socially distanced pandemic can be challenging.But this is a time when creativity shines, bringing out the best in people in the worst of times.Local artist Brad Carney started COVER-19%, an online call-to-action campaign, connecting artists and small business owners with something to sell and charitable organizations that could benefit by getting 19% of those sales.Deja Lynn Alvarez works for the nonprofit, World Healthcare Infrastructures.When she saw the agency's immigrant and undocumented clients were at risk of going hungry during the pandemic, she did a callout on social media for donations and she's now delivering dairy and produce boxes twice a week to nearly 1000 families.112 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102215-988-9902