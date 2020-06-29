Taking Pride in creating community during COVID-19

But this is a time when creativity shines, bringing out the best in people in the worst of times.
Local artist Brad Carney started COVER-19%, an online call-to-action campaign, connecting artists and small business owners with something to sell and charitable organizations that could benefit by getting 19% of those sales.
Deja Lynn Alvarez works for the nonprofit, World Healthcare Infrastructures.
When she saw the agency's immigrant and undocumented clients were at risk of going hungry during the pandemic, she did a callout on social media for donations and she's now delivering dairy and produce boxes twice a week to nearly 1000 families.
COVER-19 % | Facebook |Instagram
COVID-19 Food Program | Program Info
112 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-988-9902