Tank explodes, causes fire at chemical plant in Delaware County

ESSINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Fire crews responded to a chemical testing facility after reports of an explosion early Thursday.

It happened around 1 a.m. at Intertek USA on the 300 block of Erickson Avenue in Essington.

Officials said an oxygen tank exploded outside of a building on the property. A fire then spread to the exterior of the building.

Firefighters quickly placed the fire under control.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newsexplosionfire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Good Morning America' airing live from Philly today
Suspect in David Ortiz shooting also wanted in Pennsylvania
Crashes create traffic jams on Pa. Turnpike, Blue Route
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain This Morning, Spotty Storm This Evening
Play Gloria! Blues fans celebrate Stanley Cup in South Philly
1 teen dead, 1 injured after shooting in Port Richmond park
Police: Teens beat man, break his jaw in Old City
Show More
Man attempts to watch 'Avengers: Endgame' 200 times in theaters
More than 200 dogs rescued from New Jersey hoarding home
Police: Woman stabbed after school function in Kensington
SugarHouse Casino will get a new name this fall
ABC News travels with President Donald Trump from Iowa to the White House
More TOP STORIES News