Tank explodes, causes fire at chemical plant in Delaware County

ESSINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Fire crews responded to a chemical testing facility after reports of an explosion early Thursday.It happened around 1 a.m. at Intertek USA on the 300 block of Erickson Avenue in Essington.Officials said an oxygen tank exploded outside of a building on the property. A fire then spread to the exterior of the building.Firefighters quickly placed the fire under control.There are no reports of any injuries at this time.