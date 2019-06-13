ESSINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Fire crews responded to a chemical testing facility after reports of an explosion early Thursday.
It happened around 1 a.m. at Intertek USA on the 300 block of Erickson Avenue in Essington.
Officials said an oxygen tank exploded outside of a building on the property. A fire then spread to the exterior of the building.
Firefighters quickly placed the fire under control.
There are no reports of any injuries at this time.
Tank explodes, causes fire at chemical plant in Delaware County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News