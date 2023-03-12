$20K reward offered for info on deadly 2009 home invasion in Philadelphia

A community activist who regularly fights for justice for others is seeking justice for his own family. He says his sister was killed during a home invasion.

Khalif Mujahid-Ali says his sister Tara Brooks was a generous person who always remembered the special days.

"She would go buy -- if it was your birthday -- she had a card or bag or something for you."

On Tuesday, November 17, 2009, Brooks and her boyfriend were at home along the 6100 block of Upland Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say at about 3:30 a.m. four masked gunmen broke into their house and robbed them.

"They say it was four men and one of them shot her. They had her tied up," said Mujahid-Ali.

Brooks died at the hospital.

At the time of the shooting, her boyfriend was in bed.

Brooks was awake and had just taken out the trash. Mujahid-Ali says the boyfriend heard his sister pleading with the suspects.

"He heard my sister down there hollering 'we don't have anything', 'we don't have anything.' Well she said, 'I gave you my jewelry and all I do have.'"

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Mujahid-Ali has since started the nonprofit organization "The Beloved Care Project," which focuses on combatting gun violence and offering resources to at-risk youth.

"It's worse now than it was then. And if they don't have a little compassion, you know, it won't never get better."