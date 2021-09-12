If your little one needs a new car seat, Target will take your old one off your hands, and give you a 20-percent off coupon for a new seat.
That coupon is also good for other things like strollers, high chairs and rockers.
And it's okay if your used car seat is damaged, Target says it will still be accepted.
The trade-in program runs through September 25.
The coupons can be used through October 2.
Target brings back car seat trade-in program
