Target brings back car seat trade-in program

If your little one needs a new car seat, Target will take your old one off your hands, and give you a 20-percent off coupon for a new seat.

And it's okay if your used car seat is damaged, Target says it will still be accepted.

The trade-in program runs through September 25.

The coupons can be used through October 2.
