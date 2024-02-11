Swifties, football fans head to Taylor Swift pop-up in Manayunk for Super Bowl

The Taylor Swift love-inspired theme will likely be up through the end of February, but they may extend it.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia football fans were getting ready for the Super Bowl on Sunday night, and of course, so were some Swifties!

"People love love, so it's been bringing Taylor Swift fans in and football fans," explained Juliana Giammarinaro, the assistant general manager at Taqueria Amor in Manayunk.

As the countdown to kick-off began, people made their way to Taqueria Amor for a little pre-game before the big game!

RELATED | Super Bowl: Taylor Swift arrives in Las Vegas to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the 49ers

The Mexican restaurant is in their Taylor Swift love era. Its interior is decked out from top to bottom, wall to wall with all things Taylor Swift.

"It's basically our Valentine's Day pop-up, Taylor's version - celebrating Taylor, her new relationship, the Super Bowl, and the football aspect as well," said Giammarinaro.

It was a perfect spot to gear up for the game, where eyes will be on Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

"I support Taylor Swift in anything she loves, so that means I love Travis Kelce," said Leighann Framptom from West Reading.

The Taylor Swift love-inspired theme will likely be up through the end of February, but they may extend it because of how well it's been doing.