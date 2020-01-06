Technology

App shows you what you would look like if you lost weight

A lot of us made New Year's resolutions to get in shape, get healthier, and change the way we look.

Now, a new app will show you what its developers claim the "new you" could look like, hoping it will get and keep you motivated.

EnvisionBody shows you, in real-time, what you would look like if you lost weight.

The camera captures your image and then "enhances" or morphs your body so you can see what you might look like with less weight and more muscle.

The creators believe you'll then be more motivated to reach your fitness goals.

The EnvisionBody app is being introduced at the big Consumer Technology Convention in Las Vegas this week.

They're hoping it gets picked up by cosmetic surgeons, fitness centers or weight loss clinics to show what the "after" body could look like.

You could also argue that what some say amounts to body-shaming is not a great idea, for all kinds of reasons.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyweight lossapp
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deaths of Burlington Township couple ruled murder-suicide
Fmr. Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick has died at 56
Girl, 12, struck by vehicle while crossing street to board school bus
PA Turnpike crash: 3 dead from NYC, 2 from PA identified
Eagles call hit on Carson Wentz dirty; Jadeveon Clowney denies intent
2-day search effort continues for missing New Jersey girl
2 injured in head-on crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Show More
AG Josh Shapiro is unimpressed with Catholic Church reform
Kenney sworn in for second term, wants to tackle gun violence and poverty
AccuWeather: Breezy and cool today
Eagles lose to Seahawks, eliminated from playoffs
Car carrier catches fire on New Jersey Turnpike
More TOP STORIES News