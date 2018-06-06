INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

Liftoff! NASA astronaut among three on their way to the International Space Station

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor, along with two others, took off from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. (NASA via CNN)

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan --
NASA astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor will soon be among the newest additions to the crew aboard the International Space Station.

Aunon-Chancellor took off from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, along with Sergey Prokopyev of Russia, who works for Roscosmos, and Alexander Gerst of Germany, who works for the European Space Agency.

The Russian Soyuz MS-09 ship is set to reach the ISS on Friday. The three arriving astronauts will remain aboard until December.

Already aboard the space outpost are NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold, as well as Oleg Artemyev of Russia's Roscosmos. Those three are scheduled to return in October.

The crew of six will spend the coming months working on about 250 science investigations in fields such as biology, Earth science, human research, physical sciences and technology development, according to NASA.

Roscosmos said in a statement that cooperation between the U.S. and Russia in space could help improve their relationship back on Earth.

In the past 17 years, more than 230 people from 18 countries have visited the International Space Station.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyspaceinternational space stationnasaastronautu.s. & world
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION
Happy 4th! NASA shares image of 'celestial fireworks'
NASA Astronaut uses fidget spinner in space
See Hurricanes Irma, Jose from space
Astronaut blows zero gravity water bubble
More international space station
TECHNOLOGY
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
Over 100 new emoji candidates proposed for release in 2019
People turning to dating apps to help them land their dream job
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Consumer Reports: Saving on back to school gadgets
More Technology
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News