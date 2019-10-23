Netflix ramping up efforts to prevent password sharing

Netflix is ramping up efforts to stop users from sharing account passwords.
The streaming service says it is looking for ways to limit password sharing.
Right now, multiple users can share one account by setting up different viewing profiles while using one login.
According to a recent CNBC study, just under 10-percent of Netflix users do not pay for their accounts.
And 35-percent of millennials share passwords for streaming services.
