Technology

Netflix ramping up efforts to prevent password sharing

Netflix is ramping up efforts to stop users from sharing account passwords.

The streaming service says it is looking for ways to limit password sharing.

Right now, multiple users can share one account by setting up different viewing profiles while using one login.



According to a recent CNBC study, just under 10-percent of Netflix users do not pay for their accounts.

And 35-percent of millennials share passwords for streaming services.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymoviestelevisionnetflix
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Man arrested after violent altercation at Fletcher Cox's home
All clear given at Penn State Abington, campus reopens after possible threat
Suspect charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Philly girl
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Family of Dulce Maria Alavez not giving up hope, plans new search
Teen found dead near Penn State campus, fraternity suspended
Would-be robber gets locked inside store, tries to shoot his way out
Show More
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
Body cam shows officers saving baby choking on goldfish cracker
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Mayor Kenney endorses Elizabeth Warren for president
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
More TOP STORIES News