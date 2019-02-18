Samsung stops making Blu-ray players

Samsung is moving on from making Blu-ray disc players, at least in the U.S.
This goes for both regular Blu-ray players and 4K Blu-ray players.
"Samsung will no longer introduce new Blu-ray or 4K Blu-ray player models in the US market," a Samsung spokesperson told CNET.
It latest model was released in 2017.
The move is seen as the company's reaction to the growing number of viewers using streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldsamsungtechnologybusiness
technologyu.s. & worldsamsungtechnologybusiness