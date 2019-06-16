Uber Eats to test out drone delivery

Ride-sharing service Uber will soon be off the road, and in the sky.
The company is testing a new service called Uber Eats Drone Delivery.
Uber made the announcement last Wednesday after a few test runs with a McDonald's in California.
A customer will order a meal, which is then prepared and placed in a small compartment attached to the drone.
It will fly to a drop-off location near an Uber Eats driver, who then hand delivers your food.
Uber officials believe this will reduce customer wait times.
