Uber Eats to test out drone delivery

Ride-sharing service Uber will soon be off the road, and in the sky.The company is testing a new service called Uber Eats Drone Delivery.Uber made the announcement last Wednesday after a few test runs with a McDonald's in California.A customer will order a meal, which is then prepared and placed in a small compartment attached to the drone.It will fly to a drop-off location near an Uber Eats driver, who then hand delivers your food.Uber officials believe this will reduce customer wait times.