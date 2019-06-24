Teen among 11 people shot since Saturday in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5361058" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Seafood shop owner shot, wounded outside store. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on June 24, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating multiple shootings that have left 11 people injured since Saturday, including a teenager.The most recent shooting occurred early Monday morning.Investigators say a 63-year-old man was shot around 3 a.m. while closing his store on the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue in the Tioga-Nicetown section.According to police, the victim and a witness were closing up the seafood business when a car pulled up.Police say the suspect got out, walked to his trunk, removed a weapon and opened fire on the victim.He was shot four times in the torso. He was rushed to the Temple University Hospital in stable condition.The suspect fled in a white Audi. Police say it appears the victim was targeted.Around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was shot twice in the back while in the rear driveway of a home in the Tacony section. The man, who did not live at the home, ran to the front porch.From there police took him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is in critical condition.Police say 12 shots were fired from two different weapons. Three parked vehicles were also hit by gunfire.Investigators say the suspect fled in a gold or gray vehicle, possibly a Buick.In the Point Breeze section, a total of four people were shot after gunfire erupted late Saturday night.The victims, ranging in age from 23 to 27 years old, were hit in the 2400 block of Moore Street.Felicia Sherrob of Point Breeze said, "All we can do is pray. That's all we can do."Sherrob lives with and takes care of all of her grandchildren, including little Victoria, who she was holding Sunday morning."We got babies around here. We don't know who's doing it but it's no peace. No peace. You can sit there for a couple of minutes and there it is," she said.She, as well as several other neighbors there, say those who choose violence have ruined their community.Cliff Douglas said, "My mom just told me it's becoming unmanageable around here. She's scared to go to her car."Neighbor Charmanie Smith said, "You can't even come out. Like after 6 p.m. you might as well don't even go to the store. I'm scared to come outside. There is these shootings all the time."Police were also kept busy in the 700 block of North 46th Street in West Philadelphia.Investigators say a 21-year-old man was shot while smoking a cigarette in his backyard.The victim was shot a staggering five times. He is expected to survive. After he was wounded, he managed to get inside his car but would later crash it. That happened at 38th and Walnut.When the 21-year-old lost control he slammed into two other parked cars, but he didn't stop there.Police say he got out, ran four blocks to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he's now listed in critical condition.Another shooting happened in the 2800 block of North Swanson Street. That's where A 55-year-old man was shot in his back and is listed in critical.The fourth shooting happened in the 2600 block of West Somerset Street.A 24-year-old was shot in the back and is also listed in critical condition.And by Sunday afternoon, bullets struck a 16-year-old boy and narrowly missed an 8-year-old on the 3000 block of N. 6th Street. The teen is recovering at the hospital.Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot on the 2300 block of St. Albans Street. He is currently listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.