Teen and her 5-year-old brother shot while trick or treating in Olney

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage girl and her a 5-year-old brother shot and wounded in the Olney section.It happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday along the 5700 block of North Hope Street.Brian Carlin of Olney said, "It was boom, boom, boom, and boom."What sounded like a prank was a real Halloween nightmare playing out."It sounded like fireworks at first and that's why I looked out the window and then that's when I started seeing the fire coming out of the guns. I was like what the...is going on. It's Halloween. There are kids out here," added Carlin.At least six shots were fired from two separate guns on a neighborhood block where children were trick or treating.Detectives say a brother and sister, ages 5 and 14, were caught in the crossfire."It appears that one of the shooters was standing in very close proximity to where these children were because we found the container of candy just inches away from the shell casings," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Smalls.The teen was grazed and the little boy was hit in the leg.Chopper 6 was overhead as both victims were rushed to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.Detectives are now combing through a maze of crime scene tape, searching for clues that will lead them to the shooters."It's scary for me," said one woman.This family didn't want to be identified, but one of those bullets pierced a back bedroom window on the second floor of their home.The father in that home said, "It skimmed the ceiling, and it stopped at the back wall, above the bed where my daughter lay.It's not clear what prompted the shooting or what relationship the gunmen have with one another.But for a brother and sister, who were simply partaking in a tradition most children do, their innocence was robbed."It's horrible, you're not even safe in your own neighborhood anymore," said Carlin.The gunmen were last seen running north on Hope Street, one of them wearing a red and white mask.Police are also looking at area surveillance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.------