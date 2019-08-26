16-year-old shot in hallway of Philadelphia apartment building, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured on Sunday afternoon.It happened on the 1300 block of North 10th Street where police say a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the stomach.According to police, the boy was shot on the seventh-floor hallway of an apartment building just before 1 p.m.The teen was rushed to the hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.