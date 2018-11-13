Teen shot, killed walking home from Camden High School

It happened between 4 and 5 p.m. at the intersection of Princess and Euclid Street as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on November 13, 2018.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Officials said a teen was shot to death on his way home from school Tuesday afternoon in Camden, New Jersey.

It happened between 4 and 5 p.m. at the intersection of Princess and Euclid Street, just two blocks away from Camden High School where relatives said he was walking home from with a friend.

The victim was 15-year-old Javonne Davis, a 9th grader at the school.

"He just got a scholarship to Rutgers for 4 years, that's what he was doing," said Raven Utley, Davis' sister.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting death.

"Somebody knows something," said Davis' mom, Jamie Utley. "He was only 15."

Just three years ago, Jamie Utley lost her husband during an armed robbery. Now she and her family are dealing with the grief of losing Javonne.

"We need all you can do," she said. "Please help."

