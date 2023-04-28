3 students, 3 guardians arrested after fight with teacher erupts at Atlantic City high school

The 14, 15, and 16-year-old students are facing aggravated assault charges.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three teenage girls were arrested after attacking a substitute teacher at the Atlantic City High School on Wednesday.

Officials say just after 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the high school for a report of a fight among students involving a teacher.

When police arrived, the fight was already broken up and those involved had been separated from each other.

An investigation found that the fight began when three girls, a 14, 15, and 16-year-old, assaulted a fellow 15-year-old student.

A substitute teacher, 24, attempted to intervene, police said.

Officials say the three girls assaulted the teacher before the fight was broken up by school security.

The three students were taken into custody and transported to the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building, where they waited for their guardians to pick them up.

However, officers say that as the adult guardians waited for the girls' release, another fight erupted among the adults.

Those adults were identified by police as Monique Spellman, 42, Tanika Joyce, 45, and Brandi Braxton, 31, all from Atlantic City.

They were also arrested and taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct.

The teens were all charged with aggravated assault.

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be pending.